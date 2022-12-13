Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway milestone – Groundbreaking ceremonies signifying the long-awaited start of construction on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway will be held Dec. 12 at Gainesville, Ala. Gov. George C. Wallace of Alabama, who currently serves as chairman of the five-state development authority, made the announcement.
25 years ago
Best gifts for kids – Here are some guidelines for choosing children’s toys for Christmas: Choose toys that foster creative play – will it stimulate initiative, imagination and skills? Toys that require decision-making can help build self-confidence. Select kid-approved toys. … Make sure children have a wide variety of toys. Choose toys that will grow with the child.
15 years ago
Wishing you well – In 1987 an ambitious junior high principal and football coach decided to step into the political arena and run for office. That ambition has since seen Superintendent of Education F.G. Wigul Jr. Through five consecutive terms. Now after 20 years he welcomes retirement.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will
bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and
continuing through Wednesday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&