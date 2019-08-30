A Ripley man was arrested this week for burglaries in Union County, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Dakota Burnett, 20, was charged with auto burglary and commercial burglary.
A shed and a car were burglarized about a month ago on County Road 81, said Edwards.
A weed eater, pole saw, chainsaw, lawnmower and phone were stolen, the sheriff said.
Burnett's bond was set at $35,000.
There is also another suspect in the case who has charges of auto burglary and commercial burglary pending, said Edwards. That suspect's name is Coy Barnes, and he was in the Tippah County jail Friday, the sheriff said.