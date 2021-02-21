STARKVILLE • A men’s musical fraternity will host a benefit online concert in memory of the late Dr. J. Bruce Lesley.
The Lambda Phi Chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia will present the concert on YouTube and Facebook on Saturday, March 13, starting at 6 p.m.
The funds raised from the concert will go toward an endowment fund in Lesley’s name to generate a scholarship.
Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia is a men’s music fraternity that focuses on advancing music in America. Mississippi State University is home of the Lambda Phi Chapter.
Lesley, who died in 2019, taught at Tupelo High School for 11 years and served as director of choral activities. He also taught 13 years at Mississippi University of Women before coming to Mississippi State for eight years.
Lesley also served as 18 years as choir master and organist at First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo and other churches in Mississippi and Alabama. At the time of his death, he was serving at Northside Baptist Church in Clinton.
”He was a multi-talented musician, a gifted professor, a magnanimous pianist and organist and a very special, unique soul,” said Hunter Barnes of the Lamba Phi Chapter. “He was a magical, colorful teacher and conductor. His performances, whether solo on the piano or organ or conducting high school or church choirs, were always experiences of awesome joy and satisfaction. With this scholarship, we hope to continue his legacy of musical talent and selfless giving to create generations of future musicians and educators just like him.”
The Facebook page address is: Facebook.com/Lambdaphichapter. A donation link will be provided on the web page.