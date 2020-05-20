Todd Tilghman, a Meridian pastor with no professional music background, proved Tuesday night he had the voice to win “The Voice.”
Tilghman won season 18 of NBC’s singing series, finishing an incredible run that landed the father of eight a record deal. Tilghman, who was coached on the show by Blake Shelton, was crowned the winner over finalists Thunderstorm Artis, Toneisha Harris, CammWess and Micah Iverson.
At age 41, Tilghman is the oldest winner in the show’s history. He also gives Mississippi another champion in a network TV singing contest. Amory’s Trent Harmon won the 15th season of “American Idol” in 2016.
“I wish I knew how to say thank you,” Tilghman wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.“And I wish y’all knew how much I respect and admire my new friends and fellow artists/contestants on @NBCTheVoice. I don’t know how long it’ll take me to process but I sure am #grateful for every moment. @blakeshelton @TheVoice.
“ALSO, I’m enjoying this moment, so I might not be super active on Twitter for a day or two. #serenity.”
Because of COVID-19, the show filmed remotely during the final weeks of the season.
According to the Meridian Star newspaper, Tilghman and his family gathered at Cornerstone Church, where he is lead pastor, for the finale. Fans gathered at a Meridian theater for a watch party.
“‘The Voice’ could change everything for me. Right now, I only sing at church. I don’t perform or record,” Tilghman said earlier in the season. “To be able to support my family strictly through music would be a dream.”
Tilghman teamed up with Shelton during the finale to sing John Mellencamp’s “Authority Song.”
In Monday night’s final performances from the Top 5, Tilghman sang “I Can Only Imagine” by the Christian band MercyMe.
For his original song, Tilghman performed “Long Way Home.” By Tuesday morning, Tilghman’s song was ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Top 100 songs chart. It was holding at No. 2 Wednesday, while his “Authority Song” duet with Shelton was at No. 9.
Tilghman began the series with his rendition of Bob Seger’s “We’ve Got Tonight,” earning four chair-turns during the Blind Auditions.
Shelton has coached seven singers to “The Voice” title and will continue to help Tilghman.
”YES!!! That’s what I’m talking about!!!!!! CONGRATS @todd_tilghman!!! Season 18 @NBCTheVoice WINNER! You deserve this so proud of you! Let’s go!!!!!!!” the country star tweeted.