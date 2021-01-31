MHSAA SOCCER SEMIFINALS
BOYS
CLASS 6A
North: Madison Central at Clinton
South: Ocean Springs at Brandon
CLASS 5A
North: New Hope at Center Hill
South: South Jones at Long Beach
CLASS 4A
North: Ripley at Pontotoc
South: Bay High at St. Stanislaus
CLASS I
North: St. Andrew’s at Amory
South: Resurrection at Clarkdale
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
North: Madison Central at Clinton
South: Oak Grove at Gulfport
CLASS 5A
North: Lafayette at Saltillo
South: West Jones at East Central
CLASS 4A
North: Mooreville at West Lauderdale
South: Pass Christian at Florence
CLASS I
North: Madison St. Joe at St. Andrew’s
South: St. Patrick at Clarkdale