MHSAA SOCCER SEMIFINALS

BOYS

CLASS 6A

North: Madison Central at Clinton

South: Ocean Springs at Brandon

CLASS 5A

North: New Hope at Center Hill

South: South Jones at Long Beach

CLASS 4A

North: Ripley at Pontotoc

South: Bay High at St. Stanislaus

CLASS I

North: St. Andrew’s at Amory

South: Resurrection at Clarkdale

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

North: Madison Central at Clinton

South: Oak Grove at Gulfport

CLASS 5A

North: Lafayette at Saltillo

South: West Jones at East Central

CLASS 4A

North: Mooreville at West Lauderdale

South: Pass Christian at Florence

CLASS I

North: Madison St. Joe at St. Andrew’s

South: St. Patrick at Clarkdale

