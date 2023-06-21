Mi Toro reopens at new location By BEN SUTTON Itawamba County Times Ben Sutton Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 21, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mi Toro Mexican Restaurant in Fulton held its grand reopening on Thursday at its new location at 1409 S. Adams St. Suite 6.Festivities included a live mariachi band and a ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials, including Fulton mayor Emily Quinn, in attendance.Mi Toro, formerly located at 1509 S. Adams St. Suite F, made the move to the much larger space at 1409 S. Adams, the former locaton of Fred's Food Mart.According to the restaurant's facebook page, Mi Toro is open from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. seven days a week. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists ben.sutton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Music Public Administration Ben Sutton Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Ben Sutton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 71°F Partly Cloudy 88°F / 69°F 5 AM 71°F 6 AM 71°F 7 AM 72°F 8 AM 74°F 9 AM 76°F Trending Now Brian Rea returns to Nettleton to lead baseball program East Union coach Chris Lucius dies at 37 Moore back in the game at Walnut as head baseball coach East Tupelo shooting leaves one injured Tuesday afternoon CRIME REPORTS: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters © Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.