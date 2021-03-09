Doramise Moreau covers shredded malanga that will be served with baked fish to those that need a meal at Notre Dame d'Haiti Catholic Church, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Miami. Moreau is a part-time janitor at a technical school. She spends most of her time shopping for ingredients and helping to cook meals for 1,000 to 1,500 people a week since the pandemic began. Moreau received a new car for her community service. She was nominated by the pastor at the church.