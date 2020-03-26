OXFORD • The March Madness basketball tournament may be cancelled, but there will be MissiHippi Madness between bands starting next week.
The MissiHippi Music and Arts Festival is hosting a digital Battle of the Bands to determine the opening act of its two-day event in August. The winning band also receives a $750 cash prize.
Eight bands will be selected to compete in the three-round playoff with fans casting their votes through the festival’s online platforms. The voting starts Monday.
Jonathan Smith, one of the MissiHippi Festival founders, said the original plan was to have a live Battle of the Bands at the Lyric in Oxford.
“But with all the coronavirus craziness going on, we decided to take it online,” Smith said. “We still wanted to do it because it’s great for us and it’s also great for the bands.”
There’s no entrance fee to apply for the battle, but the entry deadline is Friday. The rules on how to enter your band are posted on the MissiHippi Music and Arts Festival Facebook page. A dozen bands had entered the competition as of Monday, Smith said.
The “Elite Eight” selected for the battle will meet in the first round between Monday and April 3. The “Final Four” will square off April 6-10, and then the championship round is set for April 13-17.
The winner will be announced at 4:20 p.m. on April 20.
With a number of nightclubs temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Smith said he hopes the digital band battle can be a good outlet for local groups during this time.
“We wanted a way to stir up some excitement and allow local musicians who are struggling right now to have a platform to perform their music,” he said.
The second MissiHippi Music and Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 28-29 at the Foxfire Ranch near Waterford in Marshall County. For more information about the festival, visit its website at missihippi.com.