Mississippi Families for Kids provides statewide community base services to children who are considered low income and need a wide range of social services. The statewide 501(c)3 organization is dedicated to building strong families and even stronger communities. Mississippi Families for Kids works with child protective services to find homes for over 3000 children in foster care in Mississippi.
The agency has a history of working with other community service organizations all over the state to make sure the families can receive all of the services they need. Over the last 24 years the organization has made it possible for more than eight thousand children to receive direct and indirect services. The historical vision of the organization has always been to ensure that all families and children have the opportunity to live productive lives.
Mississippi Families for Kids employs nine full-time, and three part-time employees. The agency uses all license social workers to provide therapeutic services to families. The agency has a strong interm program and volunteer component and has used over 500 volunteer hours this year.
The agency has been the recipient of many awards over the years, most recently the 2021 and 2022 Wendy's Foundation Community Service Award.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.