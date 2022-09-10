TUPELO • The Mississippi Genealogical Society will kick off its 2022 biennial year in Tupelo in conjunction the Oren Dunn City Museum next weekend.
Leesha Faulkner, curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum, and Linda Wright, museum volunteer, will present “Using Genealogical Research to Discover the History of Something Else” on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1:30 p.m.
For the past several years, the Mississippi Genealogical Society has hosted meetings and seminars in the Jackson/Brandon area. With the recent election of Tupelo native Margaret Ree Curtis as the organization’s president, one of the group’s immediate goals is to take the society back on the road at least once or twice a year in anticipation of renewing interest in genealogical research and increasing attendance at the Mississippi Genealogical Society’s annual July Seminar.
The Mississippi Genealogical Society was able to maintain momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the tech savviness of then-president, Erin Feathers, of Brandon. In January, the group hosted a virtual seminar via Zoom, with acclaimed presenter J. Mark Lowe, FUGA.
Curtis said she hopes to continue Feathers’ forward-thinking approach, even as the group looks back.
“In this biennial, I hope to continue Erin Feathers’ very successful leadership by reaching out to more areas of the state, to encourage interest in genealogy research along with increased attendance at the seminars,” Curtis said in a press release. “We would like to help organize or reorganize local genealogical societies, independently or in conjunction with local historical societies.”
Curtis said the interest and availability of resources for African American history prompted her interest in hosting the society’s first on-the-road meeting in Tupelo, at least in part.
“Ms. Faulkner and the staff of the museum have worked to establish a genealogical research process at the museum with an emphasis on the African American experience and history,” Curtis said. “We are interested to hear more about their program at the September meeting.”
In 2021, the society moved the annual January Seminar to July and met in person for the first time in two years. Lisa Louis Cook was guest speaker during that event.
This year, the society’s annual seminar met in person again and was led by The Legal Genealogist, Judy Russell, as presenter. The virtual seminar via Zoom was so popular with those who attended we are hoping to repeat the experience again this January and plans for the in-person July Seminar are well underway.
Seminars hosted by the Mississippi Genealogical Society are open to everyone, although attendees are required to complete a registration form and submit a seminar fee. Information will be posted on the web site closer to the time of the planned events.
Among the organization’s other upcoming plans, the society is preparing to celebration the nations’ 250th birthday celebration in 2026. In 1976, hereditary and lineage organizations and societies saw a significant increase in genealogy research and membership for nation’s 200th birthday.
Curtis said she’d like to experience that same excitement and membership growth again.
The Mississippi Genealogical Society offers an opportunity for people to come together and explore avenues of family research and interest in history.
Membership into the Mississippi Genealogical Society is $10 a year for individuals or $15 for couples. The group meets meet every other month on the third Saturday. The organization’s home base for meetings is the Brandon Public Library in Brandon, Mississippi.
Each July, the group hosts a seminar with a recognized genealogical speaker in the Jackson area.
This year, local speakers will be speak on topics ranging from the Spanish influence in the state, making breakthroughs in research and the historical treasures that can be discovered in family letters.
More information about the Mississippi Genealogical Society, the meeting dates and speakers can be found at msgensociety.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.