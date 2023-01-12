TikTok Ban Mississippi

The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state’s network, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in a letter to department and agency heads. Reeves says he issued the directive to safeguard sensitive information from the popular social media app.

 Michael Dwyer I AP

JACKSON, Miss. — TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state's network, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday in a letter to department and agency heads.

