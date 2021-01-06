The following statements were released by some of Mississippi's current federal and state leadership as violence inside the nation’s Capitol halted a joint session of Congress convened for the purposes of formally counting the votes of the Electoral College.
More statements will be added as they come in:
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi: "To everyone who has asked, I am safe. I thank the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and federal law enforcement for their work to bring this lawlessness and violence in the Capitol building to an end."
U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi: "Thank you for the messages of concern. My staff & I are safe. Whatever frustrations any American may have, violence & destruction in the US Capitol, the seat of our democratic government, is unacceptable. I'm grateful for Capitol Police & those working to stabilize the situation."
1st Congressional District Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Saltillo: “Please keep protests peaceful and lawful. I condemn all acts of violence.”
2nd Congressional District Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Bolton: “These thugs have no respect for our democracy.”
4th Congressional District Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Gulfport: “The right to peacefully protest is sacred — and it’s one that must remain protected. Protests must stay peaceful and should not escalate to a point of violence. I am disheartened to see today’s event turn violent and attacks launched against our hardworking police officers. Please pray for this country and the law enforcement officers who are working to keep the peace.”
Gov. Tate Reeves, Republican: “Political violence is always wrong. Law and order must win over mob rule. The country we love desperately needs prayer and God’s protection.”
Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Republican: "Peaceful protests are a cornerstone of our democracy, but violence and destruction of property are unacceptable. We must continue to support our law enforcement as they protect us. Prayers for unity and peace."
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, Democrat: "This scene at the Capitol in Washington is despicable and horrifying. Every American should be praying for the safety all members of Congress and law enforcement. Silence is complicity at this point for anyone who nibbles around the edges. America is NOT governed by mobs."
Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton, Democrat: "Donald Trump’s supporters and a warring foreign nations are the only two groups to ever attack the United State’s Capitol. Donald Trump is responsible for this and needs to be immediately impeached and removed from office."
Previously, U.S. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Tupelo, released a statement indicating that he would vote in favor of counting the Electoral College vote:
“Congress cannot — and should not — get into the business of deciding the results of our elections. Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes duly submitted by the states. Anything further would not be compatible with our Constitution or the conservative principles of limited government that I have sworn to defend.,” Wicker wrote, in part.
Palazzo had previously joined the ranks of those voicing conspiracy theories that have found no traction in the courts system:
“Millions of Americans do not trust the 2020 Presidential Election results, myself included. I'll be objecting to certifying the Electoral College & am focused on restoring trust in our election process,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday.