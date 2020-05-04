OXFORD • The Mississippi Presenter’s Network is joining the global #GivingTuesday campaign set to take place Tuesday as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
The MSPN is encouraging Mississippians to assist community arts groups. Donations on Giving Tuesday will benefit six non-profit organizations: The Link Centre in Tupelo, the Oxford-based Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, the Starkville Area Arts Association, the Greenville Arts Council, the Delta Arts Alliance and the Mississippi Theatre Association.
The Mississippi Presenter’s Network recognizes that local arts agencies have responded to the COVID-19 crisis in creative ways by offering public art, online concerts, and educational programs to lift up spirits and create connections while social distancing. Many of these organizations have seen all income stop as theatres shut down, performances cancelled, and festivals postponed. Still they have carried on; focused on service to their community.
The Mississippi Presenter’s Network mission is to support the work of community arts groups as these organizations provide a vital service, especially when responding to a crisis. As the crisis spread across our state, local arts councils employed artists by offering online programs so they can pay rent, buy food, keep the lights on. Jointly, they created the StayAtHome Festival highlighting talents in communities across Mississippi. When we emerge from this crisis, the arts will aid in every town’s recovery, economically and emotionally.
All funds donated to MSPN will be distributed to our local arts partners to support artists, help them pay bills, buy food, and support our communities.
Donations can be made online at www.presentmississippi.org or by mail at P.O. Box 544 Oxford, MS 38655.