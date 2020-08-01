The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 59,881.
MSDH also reported 30 new deaths, as of 6 p.m. Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,693. In Northeast Mississippi, Alcorn County reported one new death. Lafayette County reported two new deaths.
Six confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 5 and July 26, identified from death certificate reports. Of the six deaths, one was reported in Lee County.
The state health department also reported 968 hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19.
As of Friday, North Mississippi Health Services has 62 people in its facilities currently hospitalized from the virus and 2,988 people with the virus are being treated as outpatients.
All 16 counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 349
Benton 124
Calhoun 373
Chickasaw 427
Clay 364
Itawamba 306
Lafayette 861
Lee 1194
Marshall 556
Monroe 687
Oktibbeha 1044
Pontotoc 716
Prentiss 331
Tippah 294
Tishomingo 306
Union 513