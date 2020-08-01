Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths map

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 59,881.

MSDH also reported 30 new deaths, as of 6 p.m. Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,693. In Northeast Mississippi, Alcorn County reported one new death. Lafayette County reported two new deaths.

Six confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 5 and July 26, identified from death certificate reports. Of the six deaths, one was reported in Lee County.

The state health department also reported 968 hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19.

As of Friday, North Mississippi Health Services has 62 people in its facilities currently hospitalized from the virus and 2,988 people with the virus are being treated as outpatients.

All 16 counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 349

Benton 124

Calhoun 373

Chickasaw 427

Clay 364

Itawamba 306

Lafayette 861

Lee 1194

Marshall 556

Monroe 687

Oktibbeha 1044

Pontotoc 716

Prentiss 331

Tippah 294

Tishomingo 306

Union 513

