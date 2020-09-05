sept 6 numbers

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 410 more cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.

New deaths were reported for Tishomingo and Alcorn counties.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 86,888, with a death toll of 2,584.

Lafayette County added the most cases with 43. Oktibbeha County has 22 new cases, and Lee County reported 21 new cases.

As of Friday, Sept. 4, North Mississippi Health Services has 49 positive inpatients and 5,976 positive outpatients.

As of this week, MSDH reports 67,918 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi counties total case counts:

Alcorn 677

Benton 201 

Calhoun 486 

Chickasaw 610 

Clay 505 

Itawamba 635 

Lafayette 1750 

Lee 2336 

Marshall 998 

Monroe 1098 

Oktibbeha 1584 

Pontotoc 1111 

Prentiss 679 

Tippah 567 

Tishomingo 590 

Union 910 

