The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday morning reported 410 more cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.
New deaths were reported for Tishomingo and Alcorn counties.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 86,888, with a death toll of 2,584.
Lafayette County added the most cases with 43. Oktibbeha County has 22 new cases, and Lee County reported 21 new cases.
As of Friday, Sept. 4, North Mississippi Health Services has 49 positive inpatients and 5,976 positive outpatients.
As of this week, MSDH reports 67,918 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi counties total case counts:
Alcorn 677
Benton 201
Calhoun 486
Chickasaw 610
Clay 505
Itawamba 635
Lafayette 1750
Lee 2336
Marshall 998
Monroe 1098
Oktibbeha 1584
Pontotoc 1111
Prentiss 679
Tippah 567
Tishomingo 590
Union 910