COVID-19 Update for Saturday, June, 27, 2020

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 465 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths, bringing the state's total number of cases to 25,531.

Statewide, the total number of deaths stands at 1,035. In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Oktibbeha County.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union.

As of this week, MSDH reported an estimate of 17, 242 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi cases numbers by county

Alcorn 53

Benton 25

Calhoun 110

Chickasaw 232

Clay 234

Itawamba 113

Lafayette 320

Lee 447

Marshall 171

Monroe 338

Oktibbeha 465

Pontotoc 194

Prentiss 91

Tippah 116

Tishomingo 60

Union 160

