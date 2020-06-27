The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 465 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths, bringing the state's total number of cases to 25,531.
Statewide, the total number of deaths stands at 1,035. In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Oktibbeha County.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported new cases: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union.
As of this week, MSDH reported an estimate of 17, 242 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi cases numbers by county
Alcorn 53
Benton 25
Calhoun 110
Chickasaw 232
Clay 234
Itawamba 113
Lafayette 320
Lee 447
Marshall 171
Monroe 338
Oktibbeha 465
Pontotoc 194
Prentiss 91
Tippah 116
Tishomingo 60
Union 160