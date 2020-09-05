Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths for Sept. 5, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday afternoon reported 539 more cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 86,478, with a death toll of 2,569.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases. Lafayette County the most cases with 43. Lee County reported 21 new cases.

MSDH also reported 12 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, September 4, North Mississippi Health Services has 49 positive inpatients and 5,976 positive outpatients.

As of this week, MSDH reports 67,918 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi counties total case counts:

Alcorn 672

Benton 201

Calhoun 485

Chickasaw 606

Clay 498

Itawamba 631

Lafayette 1707

Lee 2315

Marshall 996

Monroe 1092

Oktibbeha 1562

Pontotoc 1106

Prentiss 669

Tippah 564

Tishomingo 581

Union 909

