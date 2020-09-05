The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday afternoon reported 539 more cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.
No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 86,478, with a death toll of 2,569.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases. Lafayette County the most cases with 43. Lee County reported 21 new cases.
MSDH also reported 12 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, September 4, North Mississippi Health Services has 49 positive inpatients and 5,976 positive outpatients.
As of this week, MSDH reports 67,918 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi counties total case counts:
Alcorn 672
Benton 201
Calhoun 485
Chickasaw 606
Clay 498
Itawamba 631
Lafayette 1707
Lee 2315
Marshall 996
Monroe 1092
Oktibbeha 1562
Pontotoc 1106
Prentiss 669
Tippah 564
Tishomingo 581
Union 909