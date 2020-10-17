The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 751 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 110,006, with a death toll of 3,171.
In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall County reported one additional death.
MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of this Friday October 16, North Mississippi Health Services has 55 positive inpatients and 7,552 positive outpatients.
As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 94,165 people presumed recovered from the virus.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 944
Benton 300
Calhoun 609
Chickasaw 817
Clay 666
Itawamba 1087
Lafayette 2413
Lee 3392
Marshall 1300
Monroe 1436
Oktibbeha 1941
Pontotoc 1430
Prentiss 1009
Tippah 848
Tishomingo 786
Union 1138