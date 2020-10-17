COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Oct. 16, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 751 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 110,006, with a death toll of 3,171.

In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall County reported one additional death.

MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of this Friday October 16, North Mississippi Health Services has 55 positive inpatients and 7,552 positive outpatients.

As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 94,165 people presumed recovered from the virus.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 944

Benton 300

Calhoun 609

Chickasaw 817

Clay 666

Itawamba 1087

Lafayette 2413

Lee 3392

Marshall 1300

Monroe 1436

Oktibbeha 1941

Pontotoc 1430

Prentiss 1009

Tippah 848

Tishomingo 786

Union 1138

