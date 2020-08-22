The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 945 more COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths.
The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 77,268 and the death toll is now up to 2,237.
In Northeast Mississppi, new deaths were reported in Itawamba (1), Lafayette (3), Lee (1), Oktibbeha (1), Tishomingo (1), and Union (1) counties. One confirmed COVID-19 related death occured on August 16, identified from a death certificate report in Tishomingo County.
MSDH also reported 172 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of this week, MSDH is reporting 56,577 people presumed recovered from the virus.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. Lee reported the most with 42, Lafayette had the second highest with 19 new cases and Oktibbeha was third with 16 new cases.
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 506
Benton 184
Calhoun 447
Chickasaw 547
Clay 445
Itawamba 477
Lafayette 1152
Lee 1958
Marshall 876
Monroe 965
Oktibbeha 1272
Pontotoc 967
Prentiss 558
Tippah 489
Tishomingo 504
Union 821