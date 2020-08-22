Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths map

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 945 more COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths.

The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 77,268 and the death toll is now up to 2,237.

In Northeast Mississppi, new deaths were reported in Itawamba (1), Lafayette (3), Lee (1), Oktibbeha (1), Tishomingo (1), and Union (1) counties. One confirmed COVID-19 related death occured on August 16, identified from a death certificate report in Tishomingo County.

MSDH also reported 172 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of this week, MSDH is reporting 56,577 people presumed recovered from the virus.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. Lee reported the most with 42, Lafayette had the second highest with 19 new cases and Oktibbeha was third with 16 new cases.

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 506

Benton 184

Calhoun 447

Chickasaw 547

Clay 445

Itawamba 477

Lafayette 1152

Lee 1958

Marshall 876

Monroe 965

Oktibbeha 1272

Pontotoc 967

Prentiss 558

Tippah 489

Tishomingo 504

Union 821

