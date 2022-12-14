State Capitol

This file photo from Mississippi Today taken on Mar. 6, 2022, shows the north view from High Street of the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss.

 Vickie D. King I Mississippi Today

JACKSON - Members of the Mississippi Ethics Commission by a 5-3 vote Wednesday reiterated their belief that the state Legislature, which appropriates more than $20 billion annually in state and federal funds, is not bound by Mississippi’s open meetings law.

