djr-2023-06-02-news-brandon-presley-arp10

Brandon Presley speaks during a press conference in front of the Lee County Justice Center in Tupelo on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MERIDIAN — In his latest pitch to voters on expanding Medicaid coverage to the working poor, Brandon Presley said he would consider a model similar to Arkansas or Indiana’s version, a plan some Republican lawmakers have already endorsed.

