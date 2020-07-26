GREENWOOD • Mayor Carolyn McAdams has no way of knowing how big a problem lead exposure among children in her city is.
The devastating effects of lead exposure in children are as bad here in Greenwood, according to limited data available, as anywhere in the state: Three percent of children tested in Leflore County from 2012 to 2017 showed high lead levels — well above the state average and one of the highest in the state.
“Nobody’s ever said, ‘Leflore County is high in lead-based paint poisoning,’ and to me that’s everything,” McAdams said. “(State officials) know these statistics and they know these problems, but they’re not getting the information to the people that need the information.”
For McAdams and leaders across the state, knowing exactly how many children are affected by lead poisoning has been rendered impossible after years of massive undercounts in data, decreased and inconsistent testing and dwindling focus on the issue by officials at the resource-strapped Mississippi State Department of Health.
But lead lurks in Mississippi homes, hiding silently below the surface in paint, plumbing and soil. It chips off the walls, leaks from old pipes into drinking water, tracks home on work boot dust and lands in small children’s mouths, where it quickly works into their bloodstream.
Once in a child’s bloodstream, lead’s damage is irreversible. Labeled a dangerous neurotoxin for developing bodies, it causes health and behavioral problems through brain damage and neurological misfires, often delaying cognitive development. Research shows even low lead levels in small children can cause lifelong effects — lower test scores, a 3-to-7-point IQ reduction and increased chances of learning disabilities. Though families can remove the source to reduce future exposure, the initial damage upon exposure cannot be undone.
The Delta’s aging homes and businesses, high rate of poverty and vast farmland create a perfect storm for paint and soil lead exposure. The old pipes that sit unused in schools for long periods of time and that serve water to neighborhoods risk leaching lead into drinking water.
The realities of underchecked lead exposure in Delta towns like Greenwood are heavy: Lead poisoning disproportionately affects Black children living in poverty. Across the state, Black children are almost twice as likely to be poisoned by lead than white children.
Mississippi Today launched a year-long investigation into lead exposure across the state, combing and analyzing water quality reports, census records and blood lead levels to assess lead exposure risk.
Our analysis ultimately narrowed on two counties based on percentages of older homes, lead plumbing and children showing high lead levels over time. Leflore County, home to Greenwood, was one of them.
And officials like McAdams have been provided few resources to protect her constituents.
“To be honest with you, I did not know (lead exposure was high in Greenwood) until today,” McAdams told Mississippi Today. “… The education component has always been extremely low on how we educate our people on what they need to know about, and that is the truth. We have to do a better job.”
Mississippi has undercounted lead exposure among its young children for a decade, by nearly seven times the actual number.
Publicly available reports show 3,000 Mississippi children had worrisome levels of lead in their blood from 2009 to 2015. From 2012 to 2016, that number was even lower at 1,500. Looking at these reports, the number and rate of children poisoned by lead is sharply declining and well below the national average.
But data published for physicians across the state in 2019 paints a different picture that is more representative of the problem. It showed 19,794 children in the same time period with high lead levels — nearly 16,900 more than the publicly available reports.
The discrepancy in the reports, according to officials at the Mississippi Department of Health, is because of the method of testing. The 2019 report for physicians showed all blood tests with high lead levels, both those collected by a finger-stick test or a vein blood draw. The publicly available reports show only the latter. Mississippi is one of just five states to only report and help children with venous-confirmed blood tests of 5 micrograms of lead per deciliter or higher. Most other states, following the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance, allow finger-sticks to confirm lead poisoning or report “unconfirmed” results publicly. Mississippi does neither, and those 16,000 children remain uncounted and their lead risks uncorrected.
While the latest report still shows a decline over the years, it’s not nearly as assuring as the surveillance reports regularly released. Most of those children who fell through the cracks and never received lead-prevention services were young Black boys who use Medicaid as their insurance.
This illustrates one of the main problems with tracking lead exposure in Mississippi: inconsistency in testing and data reporting. Large pieces of the data are often seemingly lost in translation either between doctor to lab, lab to doctor, doctor to health department or at the analysis stage.
There is no safe level of lead. Over the last few decades, the threshold to trigger action by state, parents and doctors has lowered and the medical consensus is clear: No matter the lead source, find it quickly and get rid of it.
Independent research from Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest scientific labs in the country, found 5 percent of Mississippi’s small children tested for lead showed “high” levels from their pool of 10,000 results — the same levels as Flint, Michigan, at the height of that city’s high-profile lead-in-water crisis.
Mississippi also showed the tenth-highest number of children with high lead levels, according to Quest Diagnostics’ research, and the single largest jump from 2009 to 2015, from 3 to 6 percent of children testing “high.”
But state health department records paint a different, rosier picture than the Quest results, showing just 1 percent of children with “high” levels during that same time frame. However, further analysis from the health department published by the state medical association in 2019 shows the percentage of small children testing “high” for lead — using the same metric as both of the above reports — dropped from 12 percent in 2009 to 3 percent in 2015, closer to Quest’s results.
Further, additional national research from the American Academy of Pediatrics showed that Mississippi likely detected less than 30 percent of children with elevated levels of lead in their blood from 1999 to 2010.
“You just wonder what’s being reported and what’s not being reported,” said Dr. Harvey Kaufman, lead author of the Quest study, referencing the CDC’s aggregate state lead reporting. “But their (state health department) numbers aren’t quite right, other than 2013, which looks real.”
He added: “And frankly, whether one’s 9th or 49th, there is no reason that in the year 2020 that we’re exposing infants to lead. We’ve known about this and we know how to remediate homes and we know how to test, but it’s one of these public health issues that persists.”
Despite the prevalence of lead in the blood of Mississippi children, just 21 families in Mississippi received in-home interventions from the state last year.
The Mississippi State Department of Health only offers in-home assessments to families whose child tested at a blood lead level of 15 or higher. From 2009 to 2016, almost 400 children qualified, but only about one-third received the services.
Still, only 5 percent of kids with confirmed “high” blood lead levels — a measurement of 5 or more micrograms per deciliter by a vein blood test — received in-home assessments to locate and mitigate lead sources. And the thousands of children who were undercounted were never even considered for the in-home visits.
Officials at the health department say they are “investigating the feasibility” of lowering the threshold to catch more children that previously went uncounted. “It is our policy to ensure that children identified with an EBLL (elevated blood lead level) (depending on level) receive an environmental investigation and/or counseling and education about lead poisoning prevention strategies,” Beryl Polk, director of health services, wrote in an email.
Despite the program having only one inspector to visit homes across the state and no epidemiologist to track cases, she added they did have the capacity to enroll more children but that families and pediatricians would be on the hook for ensuring children get follow-ups necessary for enrollment.
Stephanie Showalter-Otts, director of National Sea Grant Law Center at the University of Mississippi, conducted research on lead-in-water problems in the Mississippi Delta, which ultimately led to a new partnership with the state health department to test families’ water for lead. She says part of the problem is the cycle of low testing, which keeps the issue of targeted lead prevention off the table.
“From the very beginning, families aren’t getting information they need … and there’s a lot of misinformation about actual risk factors and how many kids in Mississippi are impacted,” she said. “My biggest concern is that because our testing rates are so low, we really just don’t know how many kids might have elevated blood lead levels, and therefore we don’t know the full extent of the problem.”
She continued: “If you have low testing, you don’t catch a lot of cases, you don’t hear about it very much, families don’t know about it at all. I think that contributes to it just being seen as not that big of a problem anymore, that it’s just in the Northeast and old industrial cities where you have that problem.”