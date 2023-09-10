Election 2023 Mississippi AG

Greta Kemp Martin, the Democratic nominee for Mississippi attorney general, at podium, discusses her proposal to create a fair labor division as part of the attorney general's office during a Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, news conference in Jackson, Miss. A recent poll showed incumbent Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch with a 54% to 35% lead over Martin. 

 Rogelio V. Solis I ASSOCIATED PRESS

Incumbent Republicans have sizable leads, as expected, in two down ballot races, according to a new poll from Mississippi Today/Siena College.

