Mississippi Medicaid

Drew Snyder, executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, gives an agency update to members of the House Medicaid Committee at the state Capitol, Jan. 23, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. 

 Rogeio V. Solis I AP

More than 16,000 Mississippians were dropped from Medicaid in August during the latest round of the agency’s disenrollments, according to information from the Mississippi Division of Medicaid. 

Newsletters

Recommended for you