Water Woes Mississippi

Ted Henifin, the interim third-party manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to help fix the long-troubled water system of the Mississippi's capital city, speaks about the expansive list of reforms the city's water department is undertaking, Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Stennis-Capitol Press Corps lunch in Jackson.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Mississippi's capital is collecting only a little more than half of the money it bills for water use, far below the rate at which most American cities obtain such fees, Jackson's federally appointed water manager said Monday.

