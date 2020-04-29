Major League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to start if the pandemic situation allows, including a plan in which the 30 teams might be split into three regional divisions.
Among the formats under consideration is one in which teams could be restricted to playing within their region, USA Today first reported.
That plan, if used, would break up the traditional alignments of the American and National Leagues. It also would cut travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
MLB also has looked at configurations for all-Arizona, Arizona-and-Florida and Arizona-Texas-Florida locations.
Another variation would have teams start in Arizona, Texas and Florida, playing in empty ballparks, and then if the health situation allows, switch later to their regular-season sites. If conditions improve later in the year, they possibly could start playing before fans with only a percentage of seats sold.
Opening day had been scheduled for March 26, but the coronavirus caused MLB to delay the start to mid-May at the earliest.
Any plan would be subject to medical approval plus consent of federal, state and local authorities.