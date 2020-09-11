In this 2009 file photo, Little Richard performs at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert to New Orleans rock and roll musician Fats Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans. ESPN is changing their “Monday Night Football” theme song. The season will feature a new version of Little Richard’s hit “Rip It Up,” featuring new instrumentals and backup vocals from the Virginia-based band Butcher Brown. Hank Williams Jr. had sung the theme song for years in a version of his hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.”