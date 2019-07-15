Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.