Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell released the following report for his department for the period of Aug. 5-11, 2019:

Aug. 5, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Shepard Drive

Request deputy, Fowlkes Road

Abandoned vehicle, Becker Bottom boat ramp

Request deputy, Jonesboro Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25 and Ashley Road

Motor vehicle accident, Chapel Grove Road and Highway 45

Request deputy, Highway 45

Request deputy, IMC Road

Disturbance, Egypt Road

Disturbance, Highway 6

Aug. 6, 2019

Animal concern, Old Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Mt. Zion Road

Request deputy, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Request deputy, Coontail Road

Animal concern, Whatley Road

Request deputy, Hatley Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Aug. 7, 2019

Animal concern, Grubb Springs Road

Request deputy, Highway 25

Request deputy, Butler Road

Request deputy, Hamilton Road

Request deputy, South Harmony Road

Motor vehicle accident, Ridgeview Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Animal concern, Highway 25 and Airport Road

Fighting, Highway 371

Disturbance, Old Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Ivy Drive

Tree across road, Bartahatchie Road

Request deputy, Highway 25

Aug. 8, 2019

Suspicious vehicle, Brookwood Lane

Assault, Parham Gin Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Theft, Hatley-Detroit Road

Shooting, Chapel Grove Road

Request deputy, Timberline Road

Suspicious person, Center Hill Road

Suspicious person, Athens schoolhouse

Request deputy, Highway 45 Alternate

Suspicious person, Highways 6 and 371

Aug. 9, 2019

Shooting, Highway 45

Breaking and entering, Pickle Road

Vandalism, Highway 45 Alternate

Fighting, Cardinal Road

Request deputy, Hatley-Detroit Road

Request deputy, Cross Creek Road

Request deputy, Tate Road

Request deputy, Highway 25 bypass and Harmony Road

Request deputy, Smith Road

Motor vehicle accident, Parham Store Road

Request deputy, Highway 25

Aug. 10, 2019

Request deputy, Cardinal Lane

Suspicious person, Pinebrook Road

Trespassing, Bigbee Road

Stolen vehicle, Ott Road

Breaking and entering, Lackey Road

Animal concern, Highway 6

Disturbance, Johnson Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 23 and George Pierce Road

Aug. 11, 2019

Request deputy, Coontail Road

Request deputy, Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, Black Cat Bottom

Assault, Darracott Road

Assault, Cardinal Lane

Suspicious vehicle, Highway 45 and Adams Road

Suspicious person, B&K Drive

