Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell released the following report for his department for the period of Aug. 5-11, 2019:
Aug. 5, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Shepard Drive
Request deputy, Fowlkes Road
Abandoned vehicle, Becker Bottom boat ramp
Request deputy, Jonesboro Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25 and Ashley Road
Motor vehicle accident, Chapel Grove Road and Highway 45
Request deputy, Highway 45
Request deputy, IMC Road
Disturbance, Egypt Road
Disturbance, Highway 6
Aug. 6, 2019
Animal concern, Old Highway 25
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Motor vehicle accident, Mt. Zion Road
Request deputy, Phillips Schoolhouse Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Request deputy, Coontail Road
Animal concern, Whatley Road
Request deputy, Hatley Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25
Aug. 7, 2019
Animal concern, Grubb Springs Road
Request deputy, Highway 25
Request deputy, Butler Road
Request deputy, Hamilton Road
Request deputy, South Harmony Road
Motor vehicle accident, Ridgeview Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Animal concern, Highway 25 and Airport Road
Fighting, Highway 371
Disturbance, Old Highway 45
Motor vehicle accident, Ivy Drive
Tree across road, Bartahatchie Road
Request deputy, Highway 25
Aug. 8, 2019
Suspicious vehicle, Brookwood Lane
Assault, Parham Gin Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Theft, Hatley-Detroit Road
Shooting, Chapel Grove Road
Request deputy, Timberline Road
Suspicious person, Center Hill Road
Suspicious person, Athens schoolhouse
Request deputy, Highway 45 Alternate
Suspicious person, Highways 6 and 371
Aug. 9, 2019
Shooting, Highway 45
Breaking and entering, Pickle Road
Vandalism, Highway 45 Alternate
Fighting, Cardinal Road
Request deputy, Hatley-Detroit Road
Request deputy, Cross Creek Road
Request deputy, Tate Road
Request deputy, Highway 25 bypass and Harmony Road
Request deputy, Smith Road
Motor vehicle accident, Parham Store Road
Request deputy, Highway 25
Aug. 10, 2019
Request deputy, Cardinal Lane
Suspicious person, Pinebrook Road
Trespassing, Bigbee Road
Stolen vehicle, Ott Road
Breaking and entering, Lackey Road
Animal concern, Highway 6
Disturbance, Johnson Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 23 and George Pierce Road
Aug. 11, 2019
Request deputy, Coontail Road
Request deputy, Highway 25
Motor vehicle accident, Black Cat Bottom
Assault, Darracott Road
Assault, Cardinal Lane
Suspicious vehicle, Highway 45 and Adams Road
Suspicious person, B&K Drive