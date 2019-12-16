Dec. 9, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45/Flower Farm Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Breaking and entering, Pace Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Request deputy, Buchanan Road

Request deputy, Hatley Road

Motor vehicle accident, Wolfe and Bartahatchie roads

Motor vehicle accident, Hatley Road

Motor vehicle accident, Forrester Road

Dec. 10, 2019

Request deputy, Lackey Road

Motor vehicle accident, Nettleton United Furniture Industries

Suspicious happenings, Becker Bottom Road

Request deputy, Hamilton Road

Animal concern, Hatley-Detroit Road

Dec. 11, 2019

Animal concern, Highway 45/Stovall Clark Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Suspicious vehicle, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45/Highway 25 ramp

Fire, Donnie Carter Road

Request deputy, Miller Road

Request deputy, Old Magnolia Highway

Request deputy, Old Highway 45

Request deputy, Old Highway 45

Request deputy, Trimble Road

Traffic stop, Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6/Old Highway 6

Disturbance, White Road

Motor vehicle accident, Hatley-Smithville Road

Dec. 12, 2019

Request deputy, Hatley-Detroit Road

Request deputy, Fox Road

Breaking and entering, Money Trail Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Stolen vehicle, Seminole Road

Request deputy, Wren Cemetery Road

Suspicious vehicle, Highway 382

Stolen item, Elam Lane

Request deputy, Highway 45 Alternate

Stolen item, Highway 45

Dec. 13, 2019

Request deputy, Highway 45/Flower Farm Road

Theft, McDuffie Cemetery Road

Theft, Highway 45 Alternate

Theft, Central Grove Road

Theft, Dobbs Circle

Request deputy, Beeks Road

Animal concern, Wolfe Road

Request deputy, Boyd Road

Animal concern, Highway 25/Tubb Road

Motor vehicle accident, Coontail Road

Dec. 14, 2019

Suspicious person, Highway 25/Tubb Road

Traffic stop, County Barn Road

Suspicious vehicle, Athens-Quincy Road

Theft, Commerce Street

Breaking and entering, Bokoshi Trail

Disturbance, Bartahatchie Road

Trespassing, Highway 23

Suspicious vehicle, Highway 6

Disturbance, Verna Road

Suspicious person, Highway 25

Animal concern, Highway 45 Alternate

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Request deputy, Highway 45

Dec. 15, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Matubba Road

Disturbance, Ott Road

Breaking and entering, Stovall Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Request deputy, Highway 45

Stolen items, Highway 8

Request deputy, Alisha Road

