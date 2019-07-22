July 15, 2019

Suspicious vehicle, L&J Trail

Request deputy, McDuffie Cemetery Road

Stolen items, Highway 6

Request deputy, Maybell Malone Road

Request deputy, Ritter Road

Suspicious happenings, Blackjack Road

Motor vehicle accident, Little Road

Disturbance, Little Coontail Road

Request deputy, Kennedy Road

Request deputy, Red Hill Road

Suspicious person, Boyd Road

Suspicious person, McIntosh Road

Suspicious person, Robinson Road

July 16, 2019

Stolen items, Old Columbus Road

Animal concern, Parham Gin Road

Animal concern, Dill Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Greenbriar Road

Breaking and entering, Highway 25

Suspicious vehicle, Old Magnolia Highway

Shooting, Whitworth Circle

Stolen items, McDuffie Cemetery Road

July 17, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Hatley-Detroit Road

Shooting, Colburn Boyd Road

Disturbance, Doster Road

Stolen items, Highway 45

Animal concern, McKinley Creek Drive

Request deputy, Thornly Lane

Assault, Marina Trail Road

Stolen items, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

Request deputy, White Rock Road

Breaking and entering, Wolfe Road

Loud music, Homestead Road

Animal concern, Country Lane

Disturbance, Highway 278

Stranded motorist, Highway 278

July 18, 2019

Disturbance, Wolfe Road

Request deputy, County Line Road

Motor vehicle accident, Hatley Road

Request deputy, Becker Bottom Road

Stolen item, Old Highway 25

Request deputy, Bigbee Road

Request deputy, Hamilton Road

Suspicious vehicle, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

Request deputy, Ridgeview Road

Suspicious vehicle, Hill Road

July 19, 2019

Request deputy, Ott Drive

Request deputy, Highway 25

Request deputy, Highway 45

Fire, Highway 25

Request deputy, Meridian Street

Request deputy, Highway 25

Theft, Windrush Trail

Request deputy, Halfway Circle

Request deputy, Smithville Road

Disturbance, Forrester Road

July 20, 2019

Suspicious happenings, McAllister Road

Animal concern, Franklin Street

Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, Old Houston Road

Breaking and entering, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Request deputy, Highway 278

Request deputy, Pickle Road

Disturbance, Box Road

Request deputy, Highway 25

July 21, 2019

Assault, 5th Street N

Disturbance, Fellowship Road

Request deputy, Egypt Road

Request deputy, Hamilton Road

Request deputy, Highway 382

Request deputy, Priestville Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 382

Breaking and entering, Highway 45

Request deputy, Halfway Circle

Request deputy, Old Highway 25 and Highway 25

Request deputy, Hamilton Rd

Prowler, Harmony Road

Stolen items, College Street

