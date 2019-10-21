Oct. 14, 2019

Suspicious vehicle, Darracott Road

Disturbance, Smith Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45 Alternate and Old Houston Road

Request deputy, Little Coontail Road

Suspicious vehicle, Highway 45 and Central Grove Road

Request deputy, Kimbrough Road

Request deputy, Highway 25

Request deputy, Johnson Mill Road

Trespassing, B&K Drive

Request deputy, B&K Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Airline Road

Oct. 15, 2019

Traffic stop, Highway 371

Disturbance, Marina Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278 and Ritter Road

Disturbance, McDuffie Cemetery Road

Request deputy, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Lackey Road

Suspicious happenings, Metts Road

Suspicious person, McDuffie Cemetery Road

Request deputy, Hatley-Detroit Road

Suspicious vehicle, Cardinal Lane

Suspicious person, Wren Village Road

Disturbance, Parham Gin Road

Oct. 16, 2019

Request deputy, Sharpley Bottom Road

Suspicious person, Liberty Road

Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 6

Fighting, Central Grove Road

Fire, Tumblin Road

Suspicious person, Pleasant Hill Road

Request deputy, Old Houston Road

Oct. 17, 2019

Suspicious person, Pearce Chapel Road

Animal concern, Highway 45

Stolen item, Causey Road

Motor vehicle accident, Splunge Road

Motor vehicle accident, Parham Store Road

Request deputy, Highway 278

Oct. 18, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6

Breaking and entering, Athens-Quincy Road

Suspicious person, Markham Road

Request deputy, Highway 45

Request deputy, Central Grove Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Stranded motorist, Highway 25

Suspicious person, Highway 25

Traffic stop, Pecan Road and Highway 25

Request deputy, Red Hill Road

Motor vehicle accident, Egypt Road

Oct. 19, 2019

Request deputy, Highway 45

Request deputy, Clay Hill Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highways 278 and 8

Suspicious person, Cotton Gin Port Road

Abandoned vehicle, Joneboro Road

Abandoned vehicle, Pearce Chapel Road

Request deputy, Pickle Road

Request deputy, Highway 6

Oct. 20, 2019

Request deputy, McAllister Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Burglary, Darracott Road

Stolen vehicle, Lost Corner Road

Disturbance, Cardinal Lane

Motor vehicle accident, Lake Monroe Road

Suspicious vehicle, Clark Road

Burglary, Old Columbus Road

Motor vehicle accident, Wolfe Road

Animal concern, Airline Road

Request deputy, Allpro Trail

Request deputy, Athens-Hatley Road

Request deputy, Metts Road

Request deputy, Cowley Road

