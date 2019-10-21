Oct. 14, 2019
Suspicious vehicle, Darracott Road
Disturbance, Smith Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45 Alternate and Old Houston Road
Request deputy, Little Coontail Road
Suspicious vehicle, Highway 45 and Central Grove Road
Request deputy, Kimbrough Road
Request deputy, Highway 25
Request deputy, Johnson Mill Road
Trespassing, B&K Drive
Request deputy, B&K Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Airline Road
Oct. 15, 2019
Traffic stop, Highway 371
Disturbance, Marina Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278 and Ritter Road
Disturbance, McDuffie Cemetery Road
Request deputy, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Lackey Road
Suspicious happenings, Metts Road
Suspicious person, McDuffie Cemetery Road
Request deputy, Hatley-Detroit Road
Suspicious vehicle, Cardinal Lane
Suspicious person, Wren Village Road
Disturbance, Parham Gin Road
Oct. 16, 2019
Request deputy, Sharpley Bottom Road
Suspicious person, Liberty Road
Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 6
Fighting, Central Grove Road
Fire, Tumblin Road
Suspicious person, Pleasant Hill Road
Request deputy, Old Houston Road
Oct. 17, 2019
Suspicious person, Pearce Chapel Road
Animal concern, Highway 45
Stolen item, Causey Road
Motor vehicle accident, Splunge Road
Motor vehicle accident, Parham Store Road
Request deputy, Highway 278
Oct. 18, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6
Breaking and entering, Athens-Quincy Road
Suspicious person, Markham Road
Request deputy, Highway 45
Request deputy, Central Grove Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Stranded motorist, Highway 25
Suspicious person, Highway 25
Traffic stop, Pecan Road and Highway 25
Request deputy, Red Hill Road
Motor vehicle accident, Egypt Road
Oct. 19, 2019
Request deputy, Highway 45
Request deputy, Clay Hill Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highways 278 and 8
Suspicious person, Cotton Gin Port Road
Abandoned vehicle, Joneboro Road
Abandoned vehicle, Pearce Chapel Road
Request deputy, Pickle Road
Request deputy, Highway 6
Oct. 20, 2019
Request deputy, McAllister Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Burglary, Darracott Road
Stolen vehicle, Lost Corner Road
Disturbance, Cardinal Lane
Motor vehicle accident, Lake Monroe Road
Suspicious vehicle, Clark Road
Burglary, Old Columbus Road
Motor vehicle accident, Wolfe Road
Animal concern, Airline Road
Request deputy, Allpro Trail
Request deputy, Athens-Hatley Road
Request deputy, Metts Road
Request deputy, Cowley Road