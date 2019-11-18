Nov. 10, 2019

Request deputy, Highway 45 and Lackey Road

Request deputy, Highway 45

Request deputy, Highway 6

Disturbance, Guyton Road

Nov. 11, 2019

Request deputy, Gap Road

Request deputy, Mattox Subdivision

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 41

Request deputy, Sugar Maple Road

Trespassing, Sunshine Road

Suspicious vehicle, Pine Grove Road

Disturbance, Harlow Road

Request deputy, Highway 371

Nov. 12, 2019

Suspicious vehicle, Davidson Line and Palo Alto Road

Request deputy, Highway 45

Request deputy, Parham Store Road

Request deputy, Highway 45

Nov. 13, 2019

Fire, Old Magnolia Highway

Breaking and entering, Highway 278

Disturbance, Old Highway 25

Traffic stop, Hatley Detroit and Patterson roads

Disturbance, Egypt Road

Stolen vehicle, Cypress Road

Request deputy, Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Center Hill Road

Nov. 14, 2019

Breaking and entering, Wolfe Road

Request deputy, Highway 45

Animal concern, Liberty Road

Request deputy, Earl Frye Boulevard

Nov. 15, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Theft, Colburn Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Disturbance, Old Highway 25

Disturbance, Moss Road

Request deputy, Splunge Road

Motor vehicle accident, Coontail Road

Suspicious happenings, McAllister Road

Nov. 16, 2019

Shooting, Rainbow Road

Disturbance, Athens-Quincy Road

Shooting, Donnie Carter Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6

Loud music, Center Hill Road

Nov. 17, 2019

Disturbance, Bethlehem Road

Disturbance, Tate Hill Road

Disturbance, Coontail Road

Request deputy, Center Hill Road

Disturbance, Highway 278

Traffic stop, Stovall Clark Road

Animal concern, Hathcock Road

Traffic stop, Wolfe Road

Motor vehicle accident, Macks Circle

Missing person, Hamilton Road

Request deputy, Hatley Road

Request deputy, Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 23 and State Line Road

