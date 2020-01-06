Dec. 23, 2019

• Disturbance, Alicia Circle

• Request deputy, Tomlin Road

• Request deputy, Coontail Road

• Motor vehicle accident, Little Coontail Road

• Request deputy, Highway 25

• Request deputy, Highway 8

• Disturbance, Airline Road/Bickerstaff Road

• Disturbance, Osborn Road

• Request deputy, Nabors Circle

• Disturbance, Egypt Road

• Suspicious vehicle, Athens-Quincy Road

Dec. 24, 2019

• Request deputy, Old Highway 25

• Request deputy, Highway 371

• Request deputy, Central Grove Road

• Request deputy, Crossroads – Hamilton

• Request deputy, Liberty Church Road

• Request deputy, Andrews Road

• Request deputy, Herring Road

• Request deputy, Old Columbus Road

Dec. 25, 2019

• Disturbance, South Harmony Road

• Disturbance, Booker T Road

• Request deputy, Alisha Circle

• Disturbance, Bigbee Cutoff Road

• Disturbance, Bigbee Cutoff Road

• Request deputy, Timberline Road

• Motor vehicle accident, Central Grove Road/Highway 45

• Request deputy, McKenzie Road

• Request deputy, Timberline Road

• Disturbance, Old Columbus Road

• Request deputy, Highway 382

Dec. 26, 2019

• Disturbance, Gates Drive

• Stolen items, Beeks Road

• Stolen items, Highway 45

• Request deputy, Metts Road

• Disturbance, Grubb Springs Road

• Assault, Schoolhouse Road

• Breaking and entering, Darracott Road

• Disturbance, Old Highway 6

• Request deputy, Athens-Quincy Road

• Fight, Ivy Drive

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6

• Fire, Marina Road

• Suspicious vehicle, Blair Cemetery Road

Dec. 27, 2019

Disturbance, Liberty Road

• Animal concern, Highway 45 Alternate

• Disturbance, Ott Drive

• Vandalism, Old Highway 45

• Suspicious vehicle, Old Highway 45

• Stolen items, Old Highway 45

• Suspicious vehicle, Hatley Cemetery Road

• Disturbance, Becker Bottom Road

• Request deputy, Moneytrail Road

• Disturbance, Becker Bottom Road

• Traffic stop, Lackey Road

• Tree across road, Vernon Road

Dec. 28, 2019

• Disturbance, Old Highway 6

• Request deputy, Chapel Grove Road

• Disturbance, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

• Disturbance, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

• Animal concern, Old Houston Road

• Animal concern, Highway 8

• Animal concern, Old Wren Road

• Request deputy, Smith Road

• Motor vehicle accident, Coontail Road

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278/Devoe Road

• Request deputy, Tronox

• Request deputy, Highway 45

• Suspicious person, Darracott Road

Dec. 29, 2019

• Trespassing, Pearce Chapel Road

• Request deputy, Highway 45 Alternate

• Stolen vehicle, Old Houston Road

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 23

• Motor vehicle accident, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

• Tree across road, Old Highway 6

• Motor vehicle accident, Firetower Road/Filtro Road

• Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 25/Tumbikbe Road

• Request deputy, Highway 278

• Request deputy, Stovall Clark Road

• Request deputy, Riley Road

Dec. 30, 2019

• Fire, Hatley-Detroit Road/Stonewall Road

• Request deputy, Highway 45

• Motor vehicle accident, McCullen Road

• Suspicious person, Old Highway 6

• Request deputy, Foster Road

• Stranded motorist, Highway 45

Dec. 31, 2019

• Request deputy, Franks Road

• Request deputy, Iron Bridge Road

• Loud music, Johnson Mill Road

• Request deputy, Lackey Road

• Suspicious person, Highway 278

• Disturbance, Jeff Davis Road

• Suspicious vehicle, South Gate Road

Jan. 1, 2020

• Request deputy, Flower Farm Road

• Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 41

• Disturbance, Old Houston Road

• Request deputy, Swan Hill Road

• Request deputy, Highway 373

• Disturbance, Old Wren Road

• Request deputy, Hamilton Road

• Suspicious person, Highway 371

• Abandoned vehicle, Seminole Road

• Disturbance, Highway 6

• Request deputy, Darracott Road

Jan 2, 2020

• Drag racing, Highway 382

• Disturbance, Caledonia Road

• Motor vehicle accident, Coontail Road

• Disturbance, Brown Taylor Road

• Suspicious person, Highway 371

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25/Greenbriar Road

• Breaking and entering, Smithville Road

• Suspicious vehicle, Hamilton Road

• Suspicious person, Tumbikbee Road

• Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 25

Jan. 3, 2020

• Abandoned vehicle, Highway 45

• Abandoned vehicle, Old Highway 6

• Request deputy, Franks Road

• Animal concern, McAllister Road

• Animal concern, McAllister Road

• Animal concern, Highway 45/ • Pine Grove Road

Jan. 4, 2020

• Request deputy, Highway 25

• Suspicious person, Darracott Access Road

• Disturbance, South Harmony Road

• Request deputy, Wolfe Road

• Request deputy, Cardinal Lane

• Disturbance, Red Hill Road

• Request deputy, Wolfe Road

• Traffic stop, Mt. Zion Road

• Request deputy, Guyton Road

• Request deputy, Highway 45 Alternate

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

• Request deputy, Smith Road

• Suspicious person, Patterson Road

Jan. 5, 2020

• Suspicious person, South Harmony Road

• Request deputy, Alicia Circle

• Request deputy, Chestnut Street

