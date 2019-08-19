Aug. 12, 2019

Request deputy, Highway 278 and Lake Monroe Road

Request deputy, Old Highway 25

Suspicious person, George Pearce Road

Motor vehicle accident, Central Grove Road

Disturbance, Old Highway 6

Stolen items, Old Athens Road

Aug. 13, 2019

Suspicious person, Coontail Road

Stolen vehicle, Brocar Trail

Stolen vehicle, Fellowship Road

Animal concern, Bigbee Cutoff Road

Stolen items, Highway 45

Disturbance, Harlow Road

Request deputy, Becker Bottom Road

Stolen items, Greenbriar Road

Request deputy, Ridgeview Road

Request deputy, Old Highway 45

Aug. 14, 2019

Missing person, Jefferson Road

Request deputy, Barrett Road

Stolen items, Coontail Road

Animal concern, Camargo Road

Request deputy, Chapel Grove Road

Motor vehicle accident, Hill Rd

Fire, Little Coontail Road

Suspicious person, Dill Drive

Aug. 15, 2019

Request deputy, Becker Bottom Road

Motor vehicle accident, White Rock Road

Request deputy, Whatley Road

Request deputy, Myatt Road

Breaking and entering, Guyton Road

Request deputy, Airline Road

Request deputy, Old Highway 6

Request deputy, Highway 278

Request deputy, Ben Bender Rd

Request deputy, Old Highway 6

Stranded motorist, Highway 45 Alternate

Request deputy, Highway 45

Suspicious person, Bigbee Cutoff Road

Missing person, Highway 6

Aug. 16, 2019

Suspicious person, Highway 6

Disturbance, Swan Hill Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Breaking and entering, McNeese Road

Request deputy, Chapel Grove Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 23

Request deputy, Athens Hatley Road

Missing person, Seely Road

Aug. 17, 2019

Disturbance, Homestead Road

Disturbance, Highway 278

Stolen items, New Road

Motor vehicle accident, Tumblin Road

Request deputy, Highway 23

Motor vehicle accident, Tumbikbee and Five Point roads

Request deputy, Highway 45

Request deputy, Will Robbins Road

Aug. 18, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Hatley Road

Motor vehicle accident, Sink Road

Animal concern, Fields Drive

Request deputy, Highway 25

Request deputy, McAllister Road

Request deputy, Central Grove Road

Request deputy, Highway 45 Alternate

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

