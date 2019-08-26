Aug. 19, 2019

Disturbance, Becker Bottom Road

Disturbance, Highway 6

Breaking and entering, Bigbee Cutoff Road

Breaking and entering, Schoolhouse Road

Request deputy, Greenbriar Road

Request deputy, Highway 6

Disturbance, Fears Road

Disturbance, Center Hill Road

Aug. 20, 2019

Disturbance, Lackey Road

Breaking and entering, Parham Store Road

Request deputy, Highway 6/Liberty Road

Disturbance, Robbie Greg Road

Request deputy, Highway 6

Request deputy, Belair Drive

Request deputy, Highway 45 Alternate

Request deputy, Egypt Road

Request deputy, Cason Road

Request deputy, Cross Creek Drive

Request deputy, Mac Circle

Stolen item, Cross Creek Road

Aug. 21, 2019

Breaking and entering, Boyd Lane

Motor vehicle accident, Cotton Gin Port Road

Disturbance, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

Fire, Pace and Chaffin roads

Request deputy, Bigbee Road

Stolen items, Dill Drive

Request deputy, Christian Road

Request deputy, Old Magnolia Road

Abandoned vehicle, Scribner Lake Road

Aug. 22, 2019

Disturbance, Seely Road

Suspicious vehicle, Highway 45

Request deputy, Red Hill Road

Suspicious vehicle, Central Grove Road

Request deputy, Camargo Lane

Motor vehicle accident, Ivy Drive

Aug. 23, 2019

Request deputy, Clopton Sykes Road

Animal concern, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45 Alternate

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 382

Stolen items, Hatley Road

Motor vehicle accident, Smithville Road

Disturbance, Walls Lane

Disturbance, Scribner Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Animal concern, Okolona Road

Request deputy, West Vine Street

Disturbance, Old Highway 45

Disturbance, Old Camargo Road

Motor vehicle accident, Splunge and Sipsey Fork roads

Suspicious person, Airline Road

Suspicious person, County Line Road

Aug. 24, 2019

Disturbance, Strong Road

Request deputy, Highway 45

Trespassing, Pleasant Hills Road

Disturbance, Alisha Circle

Stolen items, Mt. Zion Road

Motor vehicle accident, White Rock Road

Request deputy, Little Coontail Raod

Motor vehicle accident, McCullen Road

Request deputy, Pear Tree Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Splunge Road

Aug. 25, 2019

Disturbance, Splunge Road

Request deputy, Tremble Road

Trespassing, Highway 25

Shoplifting, Lackey Road

Suspicious person, Highway 278

Suspicious vehicle, Smithville Road

Motor vehicle accident, Egypt Road

Tree across road, Highway 25

Tree across road, County Barn Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Request deputy, English Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45 Alternate/County Road 506

Tree across road, Coontail Road

Suspicious vehicle, Highway 45

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus