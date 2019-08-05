July 29, 2019

Fire, Nabors Circle

Suspicious person, Central Grove Road

Fire, Cardinal Lane

Request deputy, South Harmony Road

Request deputy, Cason Road

Stolen items, Cotton Gin Port Road

Disturbance, Shepard Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45 /Lackey Road

Motor vehicle accident, South Hatley and Hatley Cemetery roads

July 30, 2019

Request deputy, Old Houston Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Tubb Drive

Request deputy, Mt. Zion Road

Disturbance, Airline Road

Request deputy, Lackey Road

Motor vehicle accident, County Barn Road

Suspicious person, Greenbriar Road

Stolen items, Wilson Hill Loop

Stolen items, Hideaway Road

Request deputy, Holloway Road

Request report, Holloway Road

July 31, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45 and Pinegrove Road

Motor vehicle accident, Reichland Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Request deputy, Coontail Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Disturbance, Highway 278

Fighting, Egypt Road

Aug. 1, 2019

Animal concern, Highway 25/ Mt. Zion Road

Animal concern, Red Hill Road

Vandalism, Remington Trail

Request deputy, Highway 6

Disturbance, Okolona Road

Suspicious vehicle, Bigbee Cutoff Road

Fighting, Old Highway 25

Aug. 2, 2019

Disturbance, Macks Circle

Request deputy, Highway 6

Shoplifter, Lackey Road and Highway 45

Request deputy, Valley Chapel Road

Stolen vehicle, White Rock Road

Request deputy, L&J Trail

Trespassing, Burr Road

Request deputy, Fredrick Road

Aug. 3, 2019

Theft, Shepard Road

Disturbance, Walnut Street

Disturbance, Egypt Road

Suspicious happenings, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Request deputy, Bigbee Cutoff Road

Disturbance, Franklin Street

Motor vehicle accident, Reeves Circle

Fire, Highway 45 Alternate

Theft, Swan Hill Road

Request deputy, Sargent Lane

Traffic stop, Marina Road and Old Highway 25

Aug. 4, 2019

Suspicious happenings, Burks Road

Request deputy, Hatley-Detroit Road

Request deputy, Dill Drive

Suspicious person, Hill Road

Disturbance, Mize Store Road

Motor vehicle accident, Hatley Road

Request deputy, Smithville Road

Tree across road, Airline Road

Motor vehicle accident, Lackey Road

Motor vehicle accident, McCullan Road

Burglary, Parham Store Road

