July 29, 2019
Fire, Nabors Circle
Suspicious person, Central Grove Road
Fire, Cardinal Lane
Request deputy, South Harmony Road
Request deputy, Cason Road
Stolen items, Cotton Gin Port Road
Disturbance, Shepard Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45 /Lackey Road
Motor vehicle accident, South Hatley and Hatley Cemetery roads
July 30, 2019
Request deputy, Old Houston Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Tubb Drive
Request deputy, Mt. Zion Road
Disturbance, Airline Road
Request deputy, Lackey Road
Motor vehicle accident, County Barn Road
Suspicious person, Greenbriar Road
Stolen items, Wilson Hill Loop
Stolen items, Hideaway Road
Request deputy, Holloway Road
Request report, Holloway Road
July 31, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45 and Pinegrove Road
Motor vehicle accident, Reichland Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Request deputy, Coontail Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25
Disturbance, Highway 278
Fighting, Egypt Road
Aug. 1, 2019
Animal concern, Highway 25/ Mt. Zion Road
Animal concern, Red Hill Road
Vandalism, Remington Trail
Request deputy, Highway 6
Disturbance, Okolona Road
Suspicious vehicle, Bigbee Cutoff Road
Fighting, Old Highway 25
Aug. 2, 2019
Disturbance, Macks Circle
Request deputy, Highway 6
Shoplifter, Lackey Road and Highway 45
Request deputy, Valley Chapel Road
Stolen vehicle, White Rock Road
Request deputy, L&J Trail
Trespassing, Burr Road
Request deputy, Fredrick Road
Aug. 3, 2019
Theft, Shepard Road
Disturbance, Walnut Street
Disturbance, Egypt Road
Suspicious happenings, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25
Request deputy, Bigbee Cutoff Road
Disturbance, Franklin Street
Motor vehicle accident, Reeves Circle
Fire, Highway 45 Alternate
Theft, Swan Hill Road
Request deputy, Sargent Lane
Traffic stop, Marina Road and Old Highway 25
Aug. 4, 2019
Suspicious happenings, Burks Road
Request deputy, Hatley-Detroit Road
Request deputy, Dill Drive
Suspicious person, Hill Road
Disturbance, Mize Store Road
Motor vehicle accident, Hatley Road
Request deputy, Smithville Road
Tree across road, Airline Road
Motor vehicle accident, Lackey Road
Motor vehicle accident, McCullan Road
Burglary, Parham Store Road