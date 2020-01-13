Jan 7, 2020

Request deputy, Deavens Road

Request deputy, Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 6

Disturbance, Alicia Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45/Chapel Grove Road

Request deputy, Old Highway 8

Suspicious vehicle, Hatley Cemetery Road

Suspicious vehicle, Highway 25

Suspicious vehicle, Tombigbee Rd

Jan. 8, 2020

Animal concern, Parham Store Rd

Motor vehicle accident, Meridian St

Request deputy, Highway 8

Request deputy, Harlow Drive

Breaking and entering, Back Nine Drive

Jan 9, 2020

Request deputy, Back Nine Drive

Request deputy, Hamilton Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Jan. 10, 2020

Assault, Swan Hill Road

Disturbance, Egypt Road

Report prowler, Center Hill Road

Jan. 11, 2020

Trespassing, Hatley Cemetery Rd

Tree across road, Splunge Road

Suspicious person, Bigbee Cutoff Rd

Tree across road, Old Highway 25

Disturbance, South Harmony Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, Athens-Hatley Road

Motor vehicle accident, Center Hill Rd

Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 25

Report prowler, Highway 25

Report prowler, Mt. Zion Road

Request deputy, Bartahatchie Rd

Disturbance, Swan Hill Road

Jan. 12, 2020

Assault, Ritter Road

Burglary, Burks Road

