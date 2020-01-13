Jan 7, 2020
Request deputy, Deavens Road
Request deputy, Highway 45
Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 6
Disturbance, Alicia Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45/Chapel Grove Road
Request deputy, Old Highway 8
Suspicious vehicle, Hatley Cemetery Road
Suspicious vehicle, Highway 25
Suspicious vehicle, Tombigbee Rd
Jan. 8, 2020
Animal concern, Parham Store Rd
Motor vehicle accident, Meridian St
Request deputy, Highway 8
Request deputy, Harlow Drive
Breaking and entering, Back Nine Drive
Jan 9, 2020
Request deputy, Back Nine Drive
Request deputy, Hamilton Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Jan. 10, 2020
Assault, Swan Hill Road
Disturbance, Egypt Road
Report prowler, Center Hill Road
Jan. 11, 2020
Trespassing, Hatley Cemetery Rd
Tree across road, Splunge Road
Suspicious person, Bigbee Cutoff Rd
Tree across road, Old Highway 25
Disturbance, South Harmony Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25
Motor vehicle accident, Athens-Hatley Road
Motor vehicle accident, Center Hill Rd
Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 25
Report prowler, Highway 25
Report prowler, Mt. Zion Road
Request deputy, Bartahatchie Rd
Disturbance, Swan Hill Road
Jan. 12, 2020
Assault, Ritter Road
Burglary, Burks Road