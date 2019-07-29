July 22, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 41/Highway 45 bypass
Request deputy, Highway 45/Prairie Mills Road
Stolen items, Monroe Street
Disturbance, Old Columbus Road
Request deputy, Cockerham Road
Request deputy, Powell Road
Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 6
Motor vehicle accident, Wren Cemetery Road
Request deputy, Mt. Zion Road
Motor vehicle accident, Darracott Road
July 23, 2019
Request deputy, Darracott Road
Request deputy, Highway 278
Request deputy, Earl Frye Boulevard
Request deputy, Old Highway 45
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Motor vehicle accident, Old Columbus Road/Highway 45
Request deputy, Hamilton Road
Request deputy, Highway 278
Request deputy, Seely Road
July 24, 2019
Suspicious happenings, Nash Road
Suspicious person, Sink and Weaver Creek roads
Missing person, Highway 45
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 8/Highway 278
Request deputy, Darracott Road
Request deputy, Highway 45/Central Grove Road
Fire, Bartahatchie Road
Disturbance, Vo-tech Road
Disturbance, Old Houston Road
July 25, 2019
Breaking and entering, Winders Road
Vandalism, Seely Road
Request deputy, Halfway Circle
Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 6
Stolen items, Smokey Hollow Road
Breaking and entering, Church Road
Request deputy, McCullum Road
Motor vehicle accident, Sargent Road/Highway 45
Suspicious person, Pearce Chapel Road
July 26, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Darracott Road
Motor vehicle accident, Hatley-Detroit Road
Stolen items, Highway 45
Animal concern, Lost Corner Road
Stolen items, Highway 45
Animal concern, Collins Road
Abandoned vehicle, Airline Road
Suspicious person, Pleasant Hill Road
Request deputy, Smithville Community Center
Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 25
Disturbance, Little Coontail Rd
Request deputy, Egypt Road
Request deputy, Vine Street
Loud music, Old Houston Road
July 27, 2019
Stolen vehicle, Highway 45
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45
Suspicious happenings, Bartahatchie Road
Disturbance, Airbase Road
Disturbance, Becker Bottom Road
Suspicious person, Mt. Zion Road
July 28, 2019
Suspicious vehicle, Highway 45/Whatley Road
Request deputy, Parkview Rd
Request deputy, Becker Bottom Road
Request deputy, Cockerham Road
Request deputy, Egypt Road