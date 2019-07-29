July 22, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 41/Highway 45 bypass

Request deputy, Highway 45/Prairie Mills Road

Stolen items, Monroe Street

Disturbance, Old Columbus Road

Request deputy, Cockerham Road

Request deputy, Powell Road

Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 6

Motor vehicle accident, Wren Cemetery Road

Request deputy, Mt. Zion Road

Motor vehicle accident, Darracott Road

July 23, 2019

Request deputy, Darracott Road

Request deputy, Highway 278

Request deputy, Earl Frye Boulevard

Request deputy, Old Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Old Columbus Road/Highway 45

Request deputy, Hamilton Road

Request deputy, Highway 278

Request deputy, Seely Road

July 24, 2019

Suspicious happenings, Nash Road

Suspicious person, Sink and Weaver Creek roads

Missing person, Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 8/Highway 278

Request deputy, Darracott Road

Request deputy, Highway 45/Central Grove Road

Fire, Bartahatchie Road

Disturbance, Vo-tech Road

Disturbance, Old Houston Road

July 25, 2019

Breaking and entering, Winders Road

Vandalism, Seely Road

Request deputy, Halfway Circle

Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 6

Stolen items, Smokey Hollow Road

Breaking and entering, Church Road

Request deputy, McCullum Road

Motor vehicle accident, Sargent Road/Highway 45

Suspicious person, Pearce Chapel Road

July 26, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Darracott Road

Motor vehicle accident, Hatley-Detroit Road

Stolen items, Highway 45

Animal concern, Lost Corner Road

Stolen items, Highway 45

Animal concern, Collins Road

Abandoned vehicle, Airline Road

Suspicious person, Pleasant Hill Road

Request deputy, Smithville Community Center

Motor vehicle accident, Old Highway 25

Disturbance, Little Coontail Rd

Request deputy, Egypt Road

Request deputy, Vine Street

Loud music, Old Houston Road

July 27, 2019

Stolen vehicle, Highway 45

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45

Suspicious happenings, Bartahatchie Road

Disturbance, Airbase Road

Disturbance, Becker Bottom Road

Suspicious person, Mt. Zion Road

July 28, 2019

Suspicious vehicle, Highway 45/Whatley Road

Request deputy, Parkview Rd

Request deputy, Becker Bottom Road

Request deputy, Cockerham Road

Request deputy, Egypt Road

