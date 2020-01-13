Throughout last week, meteorologists predicted a major storm front to pass through much of the southeast during the weekend. When it made its way through Monroe County Jan. 11, the impact it left behind was mostly flooded areas following a morning of torrential rain.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said flooding was reported throughout numerous parts of Monroe County. She said more than 30 roads either had water over them or some sort of damage.
Firetower Road, in the Parham area, suffered the most significant damage road-wise, as a section of it was completely washed out. District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson added there were issues on Smithville Road.
“We dodged a little bit of a bullet. We didn’t have as many downed trees as we thought we would with the wind. We got a lot of rain but didn’t get the wind. It could always be worse,” he said.
Sanderson said one car turned over in floodwaters on Homestead Road in Prairie with passengers inside, but they were rescued and were safe.
She was unsure of the number of homes affected by the floods but mentioned some in the area of Maple Street in Amory and several units at Tubb Apartments had issues.
“The biggest problem is handing four inches of rain in one hour. We’re just not built for that kind of drainage structure in a small town this size to move the water that came down that quick to get it out of here,” said Amory Public Works Director Glenn Smith. “With the previous rainfall and this on top of it, it didn’t help matters either.”
He echoed a message Sanderson gave Saturday morning that people should not drive on flooded streets, as it poses safety issues and could push water into homes.
Forecasts ahead of the weather system indicted winds could be in excess of 80 miles per hour.
“We had some power lines pulled down but got them back up immediately,” Sanderson said. “I had a tree on a mobile home, and they called me Saturday night and I got them connected with Red Cross to get them a place to stay.”
In addition to flooding issues and road damage, there were reports of downed trees throughout parts of the county.
Regionally, there was significant damage in DeSoto County following a preliminary EF-1 tornado originating in Tate County and a preliminary EF-2 tornado. Near Carollton, Alabama, a preliminary EF-2 tornado claimed the lives of three people.
Closer to home, Baldwyn suffered significant damage from what the National Weather Service out of Memphis ruled as preliminary EF-O and EF-1 tornadoes.