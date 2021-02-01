ABERDEEN – Mayor Maurice Howard pleaded guilty to embezzlement by a public official Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Judge John White sentenced his removal from office and 10 years suspended. Howard was also ordered to repay more than $8,000 to Old Republic Surety. He will not serve any jail time.
The criminal charges were brought forth by the Mississippi State Auditor's office. They stem from trips he was reimbursed city travel for in 2017 he never took.
In a press release, State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement regarding court proceedings in Monroe County this morning:
“I am pleased this morning that Mr. Howard, who stole from the people of Aberdeen, has been removed from office and has pleaded guilty to a felony. When a politician takes public money for their own benefit and lies about it, it’s important to remember there are victims. The victims are the taxpayers and people of the city. I’m grateful for the work of the district attorney’s office and my investigators for bringing this case to a conclusion,” he said.
Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.
Howard was indicted on the charges in October 2019.