ABERDEEN – Three seats on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen are officially locked in for the next term following Tuesday’s Democratic primaries, while June 16’s run-off will determine another seat on the board and the chief of police race.
Additionally, mayoral candidate Toni Reece won the primary and will advance to face incumbent Maurice Howard, former two-term mayor Cecil Belle and Aberdeen businessman Mike Bunch in the July 7 general election. All three men are running on the Independent ticket.
Reece received 54 percent of the votes, compared to Dr. Roderick Van Daniel and Alonzo Sykes’ totals, which were 23 percent each.
Incumbent police chief Henry Randle received 46 percent of the votes and will face former Aberdeen Elementary School resource officer Tony Tillman in the run-off. Tillman received 33 percent.
The third police chief candidate in Tuesday’s primary, Quinell Shumpert, received 20 percent.
In Ward 1, Nicholas Holliday, who received 44 percent of the votes, advances to face Robert Devaull, who received 40 percent.
Also running in Ward 1 were Rose Hodges, who received six percent, and Terry Smith, who received 10 percent.
For the Ward 2 Alderman race, Lady B. Garth received 61 percent of the votes, compared to incumbent Doug Stone’s 39 percent.
A newcomer to the board of aldermen will be Edward Haynes, who received 53 percent of the Ward 3 vote, compared to incumbent David Ewing’s 28 percent and Sammie Burroughs’ 19 percent.
In Ward 4, incumbent Carolyn Odom received 55 percent of the votes compared to Dean Irvin’s 45 percent. Odom advances to face Independent candidate Harold Holliday, Jr. in the July 7 general election.
For Ward 5, John Allen ran unopposed and will take office July 7.