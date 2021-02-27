Authorities in Monroe County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
According to a flyer posted from the Aberdeen Police Department's Facebook page, 17-year-old DeCamron Bryant was last seen in the Leflore County area.
Bryant was last seen wearing a light blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt and black jeans. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with dark brown/black hair and dark brown eyes and weighs about 170-175 pounds.
He is believed to be in a Black 2014 Toyota Camry LE with the tag number MIB 6181.
If you have any information on Bryant's whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency.