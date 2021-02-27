DeCamron Bryant

DeCamron Bryant, 17, was last seen in the Leflore County area wearing a light blue shirt and black jeans. He is believed to be in a 2014 Black Toyota Camry LE. (Photo source: Aberdeen PD Facebook)

 Jayson Burnett

Authorities in Monroe County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

According to a flyer posted from the Aberdeen Police Department's Facebook page, 17-year-old DeCamron Bryant was last seen in the Leflore County area.

Bryant was last seen wearing a light blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt and black jeans. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with dark brown/black hair and dark brown eyes and weighs about 170-175 pounds.

He is believed to be in a Black 2014 Toyota Camry LE with the tag number MIB 6181.

If you have any information on Bryant's whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency.

