ABERDEEN – A Nov. 17 launch party at the Elkin Theatre celebrated the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau’s latest digital marketing campaign, which has a Hollywood connection.
The Autio app, which was co-founded by actor Kevin Costner, notifies subscribers when they’re traveling through an area with audio stories about that place posted. Individual stories, which explain history, geography and local culture, can also be accessed through the app.
“It’s a way for Aberdeen to reach an entirely different audience and to bring them off our thoroughfares and into Aberdeen to discover all of our treasures and other assets,” said AVB Director Tina Robbins. “We want to share our stories, so today, we’re bringing Aberdeen’s story in a unique way. Roadtrips are an American pastime, and we picked today to launch this information because we’re a week from Thanksgiving, and that’s one of the most traveled days of the year.”
There are more than 10,000 stories already available from throughout the country on the app, and Robbins said Aberdeen is the first in the region.
Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Some of the original authors of stories for the app include Meg Evans, Daniel Garth, Jane Nickerson and Neil Palmer.
“Aberdeen has the opportunity to be one of the most visited areas in this state if we only understood who we are. We have some of the greatest historical sites in Mississippi, and these are the things we really want to fully highlight,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
Robbins added she was recently notified Aberdeen will receive more than $250,000 for advertising through American Rescue Plan Act funds to market the city during the next three years. Part of the funding will be used for an initial 10 Autio stories.
