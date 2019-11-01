ABERDEEN – Switching gears for the holiday season, Aberdeen Main Street will host its annual Christmas Open House Nov. 3. The afternoon-long event, from 1 to 5 p.m., gives attendees opportunities to shop, mingle and eat local at businesses alongside Commerce Street and Highway 145.
“We’re inviting everyone to come out to Christmas Open House. It’s fun, fellowship and food. It brings in a lot of out of town people, and it gives you a chance to come back across old friends. It is the one event that really does bring everybody out once a year. It’s almost like a homecoming or a reunion because you see people you may not have seen in a year or more and you see their children and grandchildren. To me, that’s the highlight of it all. They can see each other and mix and mingle,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.
Several participating businesses will have door prizes, special deals and refreshments. Others will have special events and live music such as Ashley’s Children’s Boutique and Gifts, which will host Christmas handprint and footprint pottery, and Artisans Marketplace, which will host dulcimer players. Santa Claus will also be available there from 2 to 4 p.m.
Underneath the downtown awnings, members of the Junior Women’s League will be raising funds for the Fully Tummies Project, a backpack feeding program for Monroe County students.
In addition to stores, several restaurants will be open during Christmas Open House.
Tackett said the theme for this year’s holiday season will be Christmas Memories. Whereas she has used bicycles and wheelbarrows as focal points downtown, she plans to use red wagons with old-timey presents such as skates to add to the look of Commerce Street.
Downtown’s Christmas decorations will be set up later in November as well.