Rick Evans, left, of Aberdeen Flower & Gift Shop talks to customers during last year's Christmas open house. This year's Christmas season shopping kickoff, hosted by the Aberdeen Main Street Association, will be Nov. 7.
ABERDEEN – People can get a jumpstart on Christmas shopping through Aberdeen Main Street’s Christmas Open House Nov. 7, which will be held at participating merchants downtown and alongside Highway 145 N.
Stores will offer special sales and promotions for the annual event, which will be from 1 until 5 p.m., and several restaurants will be open also.
Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett encourages people to support local businesses not only through Christmas open house but throughout the holiday shopping season and all year long.
Some of the participating merchants will have live music and elaborate Christmas decorations, which add to the allure.
The theme for both the town’s upcoming downtown Christmas decorations and Aberdeen Main Street Christmas Open House is Peace on Earth.
Tackett said downtown’s Christmas decorations will be put up between Veterans Day and Thanksgiving.
For Christmas open house, no pop-up vendors will be allowed alongside Main Street.
“If people want to set up pop-ups, they need to set up in the parking lot behind Lann Hardware,” Tackett said.
Transient vendors are required to purchase a permit from the Aberdeen City Clerk’s Office.