ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Main Street will host its annual Christmas Open House Nov. 1 from 1 until 5 p.m., and its director, Ann Tackett, reminds people of the importance of shopping local, especially during the pandemic.
“These merchants are sitting on this merchandise and they’ve got to sell it. With this year, when people haven’t been shopping as much, it’s so important. It’s our purpose as merchants to work with them and help them succeed.
“The purpose of Main Street Open House is to encourage and promote Christmas shopping. We’re trying to help these people who have paid rent and light bills all year long,” she said.
Merchants alongside Main Street and Highway 145 will offer sales and promotions during the event. Whereas refreshments have historically been a part of open house, Tackett has requested merchants to not serve food unless it’s individually wrapped.
Transient vendors are required to purchase a permit from the Aberdeen City Clerk’s Office.
Looking ahead
Aberdeen Main Street Open House is a jumping off point for future Christmas festivities planned through the organization.
“We’re encouraging all merchants to have white lights and keep them on during the Christmas season to help light up town,” Tackett said. “We want it so people can ride through town with their children and see all of the decorations.
Individuals and groups have provided funds for Christmas inflatables, which will be on display at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, the Grecian Path Pocket Park next to City Hall and the new pocket park at the intersection of Commerce and Maple streets.
Tackett said there will also be a sleigh set up at the depot, and the front of the former Parkway Hotel will also be decorated.
“We’re thankful for the citizens and civic clubs. We had a $4,000 cut in funding and we don’t have the money to do things. It’s so good Aberdeen sees the needs and always steps up,” Tackett said.