ABERDEEN – As a way to encourage dining local, the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau is making eating out more fun through Restaurant Bingo throughout the month of June. The summertime game began in 2019.
“The mission of Restaurant Bingo is to become more familiar and experience everything Aberdeen has to offer with our local restaurants. Some players have discovered new favorite restaurants and dishes while playing,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins.
Each card has blocks with the names of participating restaurants, along with a free space.
“If you haven’t played before, Bingo cards will be available at all participating restaurants. Each time you eat with one of our local restaurants, you get a sticker validating it,” she said.
There are three ways to win – getting four in a row, getting an X from corner to corner or a complete blackout.
Each person who gets four in a row on a card receives a free item voucher at one of the participating restaurants. Corner to corner winners will receive a custom Aberdeen coffee mug, and those who get complete blackouts win an Aberdeen swag bag with several surprises, include two free movie tickets to the Elkin Theatre.
“The Elkin will be a participant this year with four opportunities to see ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’ You’ll receive a stamp for supporting the Elkin. Bingo cards will also be available at the Elkin, and you’ll receive your stamp as you leave,” Robbins said.
Bingo cards will also be available at the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau and the Aberdeen city clerk’s office at City Hall.
“Once you win, you can get another card because we’re playing all month long,” she said.
Additionally, all winners each week will be entered into a raffle for a $20 local restaurant gift card. People can also share the Bingo posts from the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau’s Facebook page to be entered into the weekly drawing.
“People can also post a photo dining at your local favorite venues and tag us on Facebook and Instagram for a bonus entry in the weekly drawing,” Robbins said.