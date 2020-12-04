AMORY – Local mechanic Steve Wileman has operated an automotive repair shop alongside Highway 278 since 2014. He acquired the property that previously provided for another repair shop but had been vacant for several years.
Advanced Automotive offers complete automotive repair, including tune ups; oil changes; replacing timing belts, starters and alternators; complete brake service; diagnostic work, including checking engine lights; suspensions; light to major engine repair; and many other services.
Wileman is a Gattman native who graduated from Hatley High School in 1984. He studied at Mississippi State University and received his training in auto mechanics at the General Motors Training Center in Memphis.
“I was introduced to working on cars at Stanley Franklin’s store across the state line in Alabama. I liked it and decided to pursue it for a career,” he said.
His assistant, Benji Powell, has worked with him for six years after working for Nissan Motor Company for four years prior to then. He has had a lifelong interest in auto mechanics.
“I learned the trade from my uncle who was a mechanic for the U.S. Air Force. He could fix about anything,” he said.
Wileman and Powell’s combined experience represents more than 35 years.
Wileman and Powell keep the shop so clean that it could be a showroom.
“I gutted out and remodeled the building and cleaned up the property as well,” Wileman said. “I’ve always been a clean freak.”
Their business has garnered multiple Monroe Journal Reader’s Choice awards as the county’s best car care provider.
When Wileman is not working on vehicles, he spends his time with his four grandchildren who all live within five minutes’ travel time of his home.
“I still enjoy coming to work. I look at every repair job as a new challenge,” he said.