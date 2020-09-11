AMORY – Business partners Charles “Casey” Jones and David Smith first opened their business, Amory Furniture Appliance Mattress, also known as AFAM, in November 2017. Whereas it began at a location near Vinegar Bend, it moved to a space alongside Highway 278, filling the void of a different furniture store.
Jones and Smith bought Wilkerson’s Furniture and Appliances in 2018 from the Wilkerson family, who built the spacious building. Between the two men and their staff, more than a century’s worth of experience in the furniture business is represented at AFAM.
AFAM stocks upholstered furniture proudly made in North Mississippi, Alabama and North Carolina marketed under a wide selection of famous and not as well known name brands. The store’s inventory also includes furnishings for bedrooms and dining rooms along with a wide selection of top name brand mattresses.
Kitchens can also be completely outfitted from AFAM’s full selection of appliances, which features GE and other top name brands. Special needs can also be accommodated with AFAM’s selection of hospital beds, wheelchairs and handicap accessories.
The store’s staff will assemble and deliver orders to Amory and the surrounding area.
“We have guaranteed lowest prices and deliver free within the solar system,” Jones said with a chuckle. “We stand behind everything we sell.”
Jones and Smith’s right hand man, Jessie Ward, originally worked for the Wilkerson’s business and transferred his employment with the sale of the store.
“I can’t remember how long I’ve worked here,” he said.
Smith estimates Ward has been with the businesses for 15 to 20 years.
“He knows everybody in town,” Smith said.
Other staff includes Donna Brooks, who has worked for Jones for 22 years as a secretary and clerk, and Chandler Cox, who was hired close to a year ago.
“We change hats often,” Jones said of his versatile crew.
AFAM maintains supportive friendships with the local business community, as well as clientele in both the private and public sectors. AFAM supplies some of Monroe County public buildings’ needs for appliances and supports advertising for school athletic programs and charities.
“We donate to churches all over Monroe County,” Jones said.
Smith provided his endorsement.
“We’re there for somebody that’s in need,” he said.